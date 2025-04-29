Left Menu

Aurum PropTech's Strategic Tech-Driven Growth with Ashish Deora

Aurum PropTech Ltd has appointed Ashish Deora as a non-executive director. Deora, CEO of Aurum Ventures, aims to leverage the USD 100 billion PropTech market by focusing on tech and fintech. Aurum PropTech is set to hit Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, driven by its tech-enhanced real estate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aurum PropTech Ltd has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Ashish Deora as a non-executive director. The move was officially announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Deora, who founded Aurum Ventures and is the current CEO, sees a massive opportunity in India's PropTech sector, projecting it as a USD 100 billion market.

Since 2021, Aurum PropTech has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The firm aims to reach Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, enhancing real estate with tech-driven solutions, under Deora's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

