Aurum PropTech's Strategic Tech-Driven Growth with Ashish Deora

Aurum PropTech Ltd has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Ashish Deora as a non-executive director. The move was officially announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Deora, who founded Aurum Ventures and is the current CEO, sees a massive opportunity in India's PropTech sector, projecting it as a USD 100 billion market.

Since 2021, Aurum PropTech has expanded through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The firm aims to reach Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, enhancing real estate with tech-driven solutions, under Deora's guidance.

