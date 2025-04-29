Sabotage on the Tracks: Swift Action Averts Train Mishap

In a suspected act of sabotage, the Jammu-bound Hemkunt Express was halted when railway staff at Tanda Urmar station discovered movable rails obstructed with stones and a metal piece. The train was stopped in the early hours, averting a potential disaster, officials reported.

The rail disruption occurred around 1:30 am near Chandigarh Colony on the Jalandhar-Jammu route when staff noticed track points remained unchanged. Inspector Ashok Kumar of the Government Railway Police commented on the importance of the swift actions taken by the Tanda Urmur Station Master and his team.

The obstruction was swiftly cleared by a pointsman, allowing the train to resume its journey with only a slight delay. Suspecting foul play, both the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have launched comprehensive investigations to determine the intent and identity of those responsible, with action pending the probe’s results.

