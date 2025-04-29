Left Menu

Sabotage on the Tracks: Swift Action Averts Train Mishap

In a suspected sabotage incident, railway staff at Tanda Urmar station stopped the Jammu-bound Hemkunt Express due to obstructed tracks. Stones and a metal piece blocked the rails, halting the train temporarily. Authorities suspect foul play and are investigating the motives and those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:33 IST
Sabotage on the Tracks: Swift Action Averts Train Mishap
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected act of sabotage, the Jammu-bound Hemkunt Express was halted when railway staff at Tanda Urmar station discovered movable rails obstructed with stones and a metal piece. The train was stopped in the early hours, averting a potential disaster, officials reported.

The rail disruption occurred around 1:30 am near Chandigarh Colony on the Jalandhar-Jammu route when staff noticed track points remained unchanged. Inspector Ashok Kumar of the Government Railway Police commented on the importance of the swift actions taken by the Tanda Urmur Station Master and his team.

The obstruction was swiftly cleared by a pointsman, allowing the train to resume its journey with only a slight delay. Suspecting foul play, both the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have launched comprehensive investigations to determine the intent and identity of those responsible, with action pending the probe’s results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025