Travel Food Services Set for Rs 2,000-Crore IPO with Sebi's Green Light
Travel Food Services, operating quick-service eateries across Indian and Malaysian airports, has secured Sebi's nod for a Rs 2,000-crore IPO. This offering is an offer-for-sale by promoter Kapur Family Trust. The company boasts diverse F&B outlets at 14 Indian and 3 Malaysian airports.
Travel Food Services, a prominent operator of quick-service restaurants in airports across India and Malaysia, has secured approval from India's market regulator Sebi to proceed with a Rs 2,000-crore initial public offering, according to a regulatory update on Tuesday.
The IPO, structured entirely as an offer-for-sale, involves selling shares worth Rs 2,000 crore by the promoter Kapur Family Trust. The company, which filed draft papers back in December, received Sebi's observation letter on April 22, indicating a go-ahead for the public issue.
Founded in 2009, Travel Food Services, backed by SSP Group Plc and other notable investors, features a diverse portfolio of food and beverage concepts in 14 airports across India and 3 Malaysian airports, serving travellers through cafes, bakeries, and bars.
