Beghou Consulting Expands Horizons with New Bengaluru Office

Beghou Consulting, a renowned provider of data and analytics solutions to the life sciences industry, has inaugurated a new office in Bengaluru, India. This significant expansion marks a milestone in the company's strategy to extend its technological and innovative capabilities, offering clients faster and more precise market solutions.

The choice of Bengaluru, a burgeoning hub for healthcare analytics and data science-based innovation, positions Beghou advantageously to leverage specialized skills at scale. By the end of 2025, the firm aims to bolster its team by 40%, thereby enhancing its global service reach.

Jeff Klug, COO of Beghou Consulting, emphasized the company's commitment to providing impactful solutions, stating that the new office will foster faster innovation cycles and growth outcomes. Sonam Dubey, leading the Bengaluru office, highlighted the importance of accessing specialized talent to optimize strategies and tackle life sciences challenges.

