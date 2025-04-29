Left Menu

Beghou Consulting Expands Horizons with New Bengaluru Office

Beghou Consulting launches a new office in Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in India. The expansion is part of the company's strategy to enhance capabilities in delivering innovative solutions within the life sciences sector. The new office aims to drive collaboration and access specialized talent to better serve clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:56 IST
Beghou Consulting, a renowned provider of data and analytics solutions to the life sciences industry, has inaugurated a new office in Bengaluru, India. This significant expansion marks a milestone in the company's strategy to extend its technological and innovative capabilities, offering clients faster and more precise market solutions.

The choice of Bengaluru, a burgeoning hub for healthcare analytics and data science-based innovation, positions Beghou advantageously to leverage specialized skills at scale. By the end of 2025, the firm aims to bolster its team by 40%, thereby enhancing its global service reach.

Jeff Klug, COO of Beghou Consulting, emphasized the company's commitment to providing impactful solutions, stating that the new office will foster faster innovation cycles and growth outcomes. Sonam Dubey, leading the Bengaluru office, highlighted the importance of accessing specialized talent to optimize strategies and tackle life sciences challenges.

