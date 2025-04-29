KALKI Fashion Poised for Global Expansion with Lighthouse Funds' Strategic Investment

In a landmark move, KALKI Fashion, a prominent player in India's bridal couture and occasion wear sector, announced a strategic investment partnership with Lighthouse Funds. The alliance aims to drive the brand's strategic expansion, further establishing KALKI as a dominant figure in contemporary Indian fashion internationally. The company already boasts eight flagship stores across major metropolitan areas.

With the new capital injection, KALKI Fashion plans to bolster its retail and digital infrastructure. Their digital sales, which currently account for 35% of total business, will be enhanced through advanced technology, offering personalized shopping experiences across platforms. Meanwhile, new brick-and-mortar stores are slated for both the domestic and international markets to meet rising demand for their modern ethnic designs.

The partnership also signals a redirection towards faster collection cycles and supply chain enhancements, aimed at providing timely trends without sacrificing quality. As international revenue climbs, KALKI continues to broaden its appeal, targeting the luxury pret and fashion enthusiasts globally. Future plans include the introduction of limited-edition lines, innovative collaborations, and a reinforced dedication to traditional craftsmanship.

