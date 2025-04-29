Left Menu

KALKI Fashion Poised for Global Expansion with Lighthouse Funds' Strategic Investment

KALKI Fashion, a leader in Indian bridal and occasion wear, partners with Lighthouse Funds to propel global growth. This investment aims to expand retail and digital presence, innovate collection cycles, and cater to luxury markets while preserving craftsmanship. A significant share of international clients boosts this growth, ensuring a robust global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:02 IST
KALKI Fashion Poised for Global Expansion with Lighthouse Funds' Strategic Investment
KALKI Fashion marks a milestone with Lighthouse Funds-- stepping into a new chapter of growth and global aspiration.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, KALKI Fashion, a prominent player in India's bridal couture and occasion wear sector, announced a strategic investment partnership with Lighthouse Funds. The alliance aims to drive the brand's strategic expansion, further establishing KALKI as a dominant figure in contemporary Indian fashion internationally. The company already boasts eight flagship stores across major metropolitan areas.

With the new capital injection, KALKI Fashion plans to bolster its retail and digital infrastructure. Their digital sales, which currently account for 35% of total business, will be enhanced through advanced technology, offering personalized shopping experiences across platforms. Meanwhile, new brick-and-mortar stores are slated for both the domestic and international markets to meet rising demand for their modern ethnic designs.

The partnership also signals a redirection towards faster collection cycles and supply chain enhancements, aimed at providing timely trends without sacrificing quality. As international revenue climbs, KALKI continues to broaden its appeal, targeting the luxury pret and fashion enthusiasts globally. Future plans include the introduction of limited-edition lines, innovative collaborations, and a reinforced dedication to traditional craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025