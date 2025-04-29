Left Menu

Trent Ltd Triumphs Despite Profits Dip: Expanding Horizons in Fashion Retail

Trent Ltd reported a 56.24% decline in Q4 net profit due to previous exceptional gains. The company saw a rise in revenue by 27.87%. Trent expanded its retail footprint, adding 64 new locations, while online revenue grew by 43%. Zudio revenues surpassed a billion dollars mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:08 IST
Tata Group's retail giant Trent Ltd reported a 56.24% decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, citing exceptional gains from the previous year as the cause. The company's net profit plummeted to Rs 311.60 crore, compared to Rs 712.09 crore in the same period a year ago, according to regulatory filings.

However, Trent Ltd witnessed a substantial increase in revenue by 27.87%, amounting to Rs 4,216.94 crore during the March quarter. The company's significant expansion endeavors included the opening of new Westside and Zudio stores, with 64 new locations established in Tier-II and III cities.

Enhancing their digital presence, Trent's e-commerce revenue surged 43%, contributing over 6% of Westside's revenues. Zudio, a part of their brand portfolio, exceeded a billion-dollar in revenue, highlighting the evolving preferences of the Indian consumer seeking both quality and value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

