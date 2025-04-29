Boosting Women's Economic Opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The World Bank has approved an additional USD 108 million to bolster women's and girls' access to essential services and economic opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. This funding supports projects aimed at improving rural accessibility and tourism infrastructure in the region, enhancing the province's resilience against natural disasters.

The Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KPRAP) received USD 30 million and USD 78 million, respectively. These projects focus on upgrading rural roads and completing the rehabilitation of roads to improve access to key tourist attractions.

Muhammad Bilal Paracha, Task Team Leader, emphasized the importance of these projects, particularly for women and girls, in improving accessibility to vital services and economic prospects. The World Bank's commitment reinstates its support for Pakistan's development ambitions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

(With inputs from agencies.)