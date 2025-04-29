Emirates and Etihad Airways: IPO Prospects and Strategic Plans

Emirates Airline has expressed satisfaction with its current financial standing, as affirmed by Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. He stated that if the government were to mandate an initial public offering (IPO), the company would comply with such a directive.

Speaking at the Arab Travel Market conference, Al Maktoum clarified that any IPO decision would be government-driven. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is prepared for an IPO, pending shareholder approval, according to CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

Etihad is reportedly planning a $1 billion IPO launch. Moreover, Emirates anticipates receiving a significant order of Boeing aircraft by 2025 to enhance its fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)