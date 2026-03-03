Left Menu

Balloon resembling aircraft with PIA logo seized by Rajouri Police: A pattern in covert operations?

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Police have seized a balloon inscribed with Pakistan International Airlines markings, amid increasing drone sightings along the Line of Control. With recent tensions escalating between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Indian Army is on high alert, intensifying monitoring to prevent unauthorized intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:32 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/Rajouri Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rajouri Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Teryath region has captured a balloon that appeared to mimic an aircraft and bore the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) mark. Discovered within the Teryath Police Post jurisdiction, authorities swiftly seized the object.

While the balloon lacked any electronic features, further inquiries are underway. This discovery is part of a series of unusual detections, coming on the heels of thwarted drone incursions by the Indian Army in the Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC).

These incidents reflect a heightened climate of vigilance due to increasing drone activities near the LoC and significant regional tensions. Efforts to scrutinize airspace continue amid February's scenario of balloons bearing foreign currencies, pointing to ongoing cross-border dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

