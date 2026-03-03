Balloon resembling aircraft with PIA logo seized by Rajouri Police: A pattern in covert operations?

The Rajouri Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Teryath region has captured a balloon that appeared to mimic an aircraft and bore the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) mark. Discovered within the Teryath Police Post jurisdiction, authorities swiftly seized the object.

While the balloon lacked any electronic features, further inquiries are underway. This discovery is part of a series of unusual detections, coming on the heels of thwarted drone incursions by the Indian Army in the Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC).

These incidents reflect a heightened climate of vigilance due to increasing drone activities near the LoC and significant regional tensions. Efforts to scrutinize airspace continue amid February's scenario of balloons bearing foreign currencies, pointing to ongoing cross-border dynamics.

