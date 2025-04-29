Left Menu

Philips Eyes Double-Digit Growth in India's Booming Market

Philips anticipates substantial growth in India, aiming to become a top-five market within five years through double-digit CAGR. The focus is on personal health and medical tech, sourcing locally for global reach. New product launches in the grooming sector leverage India's burgeoning market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:36 IST
Philips Eyes Double-Digit Growth in India's Booming Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Philips is projecting significant growth in India, expecting double-digit expansion in the short to mid-term. Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, emphasized the importance of India as a key market, with ambitions of making it one of the top five markets globally within five years.

The company is actively involved in local sourcing for both domestic and international markets. Its presence is strong in the personal health sector, including beauty and grooming products, and it plans to expand further in oral care. Philips recently launched premium electric shavers in India, aiming to build on its leadership in the male grooming segment.

In fiscal year 2024, Philips India's revenue rose to Rs 6,000.4 crore, supported by a robust personal health and health systems division. The company's initiatives in innovation and local manufacturing highlight its strategic growth plans in the region, leveraging India's economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025