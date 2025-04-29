Trade War Tremors: Global Companies in Turmoil
The U.S. trade war under Donald Trump's administration is causing significant disruptions globally. Major corporations like UPS, GM, and Porsche are cutting jobs, altering financial outlooks, and experiencing share declines. The uncertainty surrounding trade policies is impacting consumer confidence and prompting companies to suspend or reduce future projections.
Global businesses are feeling the aftershocks of the trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's policies. Delivery giant UPS announced the elimination of 20,000 jobs to cut costs, while General Motors suspended forecasts due to impending trade policy revisions.
As confusion grips markets, major corporations including Kraft Heinz, Electrolux, and Delta are retracting predictions, citing the tumultuous policy environment. UPS CEO Carol Tome remarked on the unparalleled trade impacts encountered in recent history.
The crisis has sent industries reeling and shareholder confidence dwindling, prompting a retreat from safe-haven assets. Companies brace for further repercussions amidst threats of burdensome tariffs on manufacturing sectors like trucking and semiconductors.
(With inputs from agencies.)