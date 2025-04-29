Western and Southern Indian States Lead in Economic Metrics

Western and Southern Indian states have excelled in key economic metrics, according to an annual survey by Careedge Ratings released on Tuesday.

The survey assessed states based on economic strengths, fiscal situations, financial development, infrastructure, governance, social conditions, and the environment. Western states showed strong financial growth, whereas the Southern states excelled in governance and environmental factors.

Maharashtra emerged at the top of the composite rankings, with Gujarat and Karnataka following. The agency hopes the findings will help policymakers refine strategies to address the diverse needs of Indian states, said Mehul Pandya, managing director of Careedge Ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)