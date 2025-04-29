Left Menu

Western and Southern Indian States Lead in Economic Metrics

A recent survey by Careedge Ratings reveals that states in Western and Southern India lead in economic metrics. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka emerge as top performers in financial and economic development. The report aims to inform policy-making and highlight inclusive growth potential across diverse Indian states.

Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:50 IST
Western and Southern Indian States Lead in Economic Metrics
  • India

Western and Southern Indian states have excelled in key economic metrics, according to an annual survey by Careedge Ratings released on Tuesday.

The survey assessed states based on economic strengths, fiscal situations, financial development, infrastructure, governance, social conditions, and the environment. Western states showed strong financial growth, whereas the Southern states excelled in governance and environmental factors.

Maharashtra emerged at the top of the composite rankings, with Gujarat and Karnataka following. The agency hopes the findings will help policymakers refine strategies to address the diverse needs of Indian states, said Mehul Pandya, managing director of Careedge Ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

