KBC Global's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Infrastructure in Liberia
KBC Global's subsidiary Dharan International Ltd plans to raise £70 million to fund its role in the Buchanan Port project in Liberia. This move, involving equity shares and convertible bonds, aligns with KBC's strategy for global growth and diversification through infrastructure expansion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:41 IST
- Country:
- India
KBC Global's UK-based subsidiary, Dharan International Ltd, announced a significant fundraising initiative aimed at securing £70 million to finance a major infrastructure project in Liberia.
The funds will be dedicated to Dharan International's participation in the Buchanan Port Integrated Industrial Development Project, developed in partnership with the Liberian Special Economic Zone Authority.
The financing strategy involves issuing equity shares and convertible bonds, reflecting KBC's commitment to international diversification and infrastructure growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
