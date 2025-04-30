KBC Global's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Infrastructure in Liberia

KBC Global's UK-based subsidiary, Dharan International Ltd, announced a significant fundraising initiative aimed at securing £70 million to finance a major infrastructure project in Liberia.

The funds will be dedicated to Dharan International's participation in the Buchanan Port Integrated Industrial Development Project, developed in partnership with the Liberian Special Economic Zone Authority.

The financing strategy involves issuing equity shares and convertible bonds, reflecting KBC's commitment to international diversification and infrastructure growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)