Left Menu

Trade Tensions Take Toll: The Impact of Tariffs on China's Economy

Higher US tariffs on Chinese imports are pressuring China's economy, with factory export orders slowing and manufacturing indexes dropping. China's retaliatory tariffs and other measures add to tensions, impacting global economic forecasts. Despite Beijing's efforts to stabilize growth, trade tensions pose significant economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:57 IST
Trade Tensions Take Toll: The Impact of Tariffs on China's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a growing trade standoff, heightened tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese goods are straining China's economy. Monthly surveys released Wednesday reveal slowed Chinese factory export orders, pointing to the impact of the tariff hikes ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Beijing's response includes tariffs as high as 125% on US products and stringent measures on exporting key minerals for tech products. Official and private surveys indicate a dip in manufacturing activities, highlighting a contraction in April's export and employment figures.

Experts warn of growing economic pressure as China and the US grapple with trade challenges. Amid ongoing tensions, global economic forecasts have dimmed, with the IMF revising down its growth projections and cautioning about broader economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025