Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Norway Discuss EFTA Deal

India and Norway recently discussed the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement, signed in March last year, to enhance economic partnerships. The meeting between India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Norway's Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Barth Eide focused on boosting trade and investment between India and EFTA member countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:37 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Norway Discuss EFTA Deal
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India and Norway have taken significant steps towards enhancing their economic relationship by discussing the implementation of the India-EFTA free trade agreement. Signed in March the previous year, the agreement aims to bolster trade and investment ties between India and EFTA members, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The discussion took place during an official visit by India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, to Oslo. Goyal met with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, to deliberate on the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing economic collaboration.

Under the agreement, India is set to receive a substantial investment commitment of USD 100 billion over 15 years. The pact also facilitates the entry of products like Swiss watches and chocolates into India at reduced or zero duties, promising a new era of economic cooperation between India and the EFTA members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025