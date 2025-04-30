Economic Data Looms Over Tumultuous Stock Market

U.S. stock index futures were largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors anticipated an array of crucial economic reports and corporate earnings to round off a volatile month for financial markets.

Key figures such as the first-quarter GDP data, March's PCE price index, and ADP employment statistics will provide insight into the economy, expected to have possibly declined in the first quarter following soaring trade deficits.

Market sentiment remains cautious amid recent tariff policy changes, affecting investments and consumer confidence. Tech giants and AI investments are closely watched, with Super Micro cutting forecasts and Snap declining to provide a second-quarter outlook.

