Left Menu

Economic Data Looms Over Tumultuous Stock Market

U.S. stock index futures showed little change as investors awaited key economic data, including GDP and inflation figures. The first quarter may see a contraction, and market sentiment is cautious due to trade policy effects. Tech sector performances and AI investments are also under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:02 IST
Economic Data Looms Over Tumultuous Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures were largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors anticipated an array of crucial economic reports and corporate earnings to round off a volatile month for financial markets.

Key figures such as the first-quarter GDP data, March's PCE price index, and ADP employment statistics will provide insight into the economy, expected to have possibly declined in the first quarter following soaring trade deficits.

Market sentiment remains cautious amid recent tariff policy changes, affecting investments and consumer confidence. Tech giants and AI investments are closely watched, with Super Micro cutting forecasts and Snap declining to provide a second-quarter outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025