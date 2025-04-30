Dollar Strength Wanes Amid Trade Policy Worries

The U.S. dollar steadied on Wednesday, despite being on track for its weakest month since November 2022. Concerns over U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump have led to gains in perceived safe-haven assets.

The euro, up 5.3% in April, has benefitted as investors move away from U.S. assets. Germany and France released economic data, yet the focus remains on upcoming U.S. GDP results and recent tariff negotiations.

While the dollar is under pressure, improved equity markets may provide support. However, persistent tariff uncertainties and their economic impact continue to loom over global financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)