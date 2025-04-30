Left Menu

Dollar Strength Wanes Amid Trade Policy Worries

The dollar firmed on Wednesday but is experiencing its weakest monthly performance since November 2022 due to investor concerns over U.S. trade policies. The euro benefitted from these concerns, rising 5.3% in April. Despite tariff easing, economic data showed mixed results, influencing market confidence and currency values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar steadied on Wednesday, despite being on track for its weakest month since November 2022. Concerns over U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump have led to gains in perceived safe-haven assets.

The euro, up 5.3% in April, has benefitted as investors move away from U.S. assets. Germany and France released economic data, yet the focus remains on upcoming U.S. GDP results and recent tariff negotiations.

While the dollar is under pressure, improved equity markets may provide support. However, persistent tariff uncertainties and their economic impact continue to loom over global financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

