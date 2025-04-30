Left Menu

Vision Plus Security Control Welcomes Industry Veterans to Board

Vision Plus Security Control Limited, an integrated business services company, has appointed investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and HR leader Sakshi Kotwal as board members. This move aims to leverage their expertise for growth and prepare for an upcoming IPO in a diverse range of industry verticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:01 IST
Vision Plus Security Control Welcomes Industry Veterans to Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vision Plus Security Control Limited, a prominent name in integrated business services, has strengthened its board with the appointment of seasoned investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and veteran HR leader Sakshi Kotwal. The Delhi-based company aims to infuse fresh perspectives as it positions itself for future growth and an impending IPO.

Managing Director Vishal Goel expressed excitement about the board's new composition, highlighting how Sachdeva's financial expertise and Kotwal's HR acumen will be instrumental for the company. He emphasized that Vision Plus is eyeing inorganic growth opportunities while continuing its rapid expansion over recent years.

When questioned about the IPO plans, Goel remained tight-lipped about specifics but hinted at the company's readiness. 'Our IPO is on the horizon,' he stated, buoyed by substantial market interest in pre-IPO opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025