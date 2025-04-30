Vision Plus Security Control Welcomes Industry Veterans to Board
Vision Plus Security Control Limited, an integrated business services company, has appointed investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and HR leader Sakshi Kotwal as board members. This move aims to leverage their expertise for growth and prepare for an upcoming IPO in a diverse range of industry verticals.
Vision Plus Security Control Limited, a prominent name in integrated business services, has strengthened its board with the appointment of seasoned investment banker Naveen Sachdeva and veteran HR leader Sakshi Kotwal. The Delhi-based company aims to infuse fresh perspectives as it positions itself for future growth and an impending IPO.
Managing Director Vishal Goel expressed excitement about the board's new composition, highlighting how Sachdeva's financial expertise and Kotwal's HR acumen will be instrumental for the company. He emphasized that Vision Plus is eyeing inorganic growth opportunities while continuing its rapid expansion over recent years.
When questioned about the IPO plans, Goel remained tight-lipped about specifics but hinted at the company's readiness. 'Our IPO is on the horizon,' he stated, buoyed by substantial market interest in pre-IPO opportunities.
