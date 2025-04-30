Canada's Economy Contracts Amid Tariff Tensions and Harsh Weather

Canada's economy faced a setback as GDP fell by 0.2% in February, breaking a growth streak since November, according to data released Wednesday. Key sectors such as mining, oil and gas, and construction experienced downturns, impacted by U.S. tariff threats which disrupted market dynamics and hindered investments.

The overall decline was partly due to severe weather conditions, including snowstorms across multiple provinces. Analysts had predicted a stagnant February, aligning with Statistics Canada's earlier estimates. January's GDP showed a 0.4% growth, but the future remains uncertain.

Economists forecast a slight March expansion by 0.1% with a 1.5% annualized growth in Q1. Amidst challenges from U.S. tariffs, the Bank of Canada anticipates economic struggles ahead. Interest rate changes remain uncertain, with a potential pause predicted by mid-year amid fluctuating currency values and bond yields.

