Market Turmoil: Pakistan Stock Exchange Suffers Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a significant decline of over 3,500 points due to escalating geopolitical tensions with India. Analysts linked the market's decrease to fears of imminent military action by India. Information Minister Atta Tarar's remarks intensified panic, further impacting the market's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced dramatic losses on Wednesday, driven by mounting fears of a potential military conflict with India. The index plummeted by more than 3,500 points, signaling investor anxieties overtaking market sentiments.

Attributing the decline to renewed geopolitical strains, Information Minister Atta Tarar disclosed intelligence that India might initiate military action within 24 to 36 hours, exacerbating the fall in shares. As the day progressed, the PSX index closed at 111,326.57, a drop of 3.09%, from its previous position at 114,872.18.

Industry experts, including top securities analysts, confirmed that the market's struggle was chiefly fueled by fears of an escalation following the Pahalgam attack. Statements from high-ranking officials hinting at imminent threats further fed the downward trend, according to market analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

