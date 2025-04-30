Market Turmoil: Pakistan Stock Exchange Suffers Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced dramatic losses on Wednesday, driven by mounting fears of a potential military conflict with India. The index plummeted by more than 3,500 points, signaling investor anxieties overtaking market sentiments.

Attributing the decline to renewed geopolitical strains, Information Minister Atta Tarar disclosed intelligence that India might initiate military action within 24 to 36 hours, exacerbating the fall in shares. As the day progressed, the PSX index closed at 111,326.57, a drop of 3.09%, from its previous position at 114,872.18.

Industry experts, including top securities analysts, confirmed that the market's struggle was chiefly fueled by fears of an escalation following the Pahalgam attack. Statements from high-ranking officials hinting at imminent threats further fed the downward trend, according to market analysts.

