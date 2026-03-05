Tragedy in Ontario: Unsolved Stabbing Raises Alarm
A 45-year-old Indian-origin woman, Nancy Grewal, was fatally stabbed in Ontario, Canada. The LaSalle Police Service is treating the incident as isolated and continues to investigate the case, urging locals to share any information or surveillance footage. The community mourns the loss as the investigation proceeds.
A 45-year-old woman of Indian origin, identified as Nancy Grewal, has been tragically stabbed to death in Ontario, Canada. The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on March 3 in LaSalle town, Essex County, as confirmed by local police.
The LaSalle Police Service has labeled the case an isolated incident. Authorities are actively investigating the incident on Todd Lane, asking anyone with information to reach out to Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor. Police are especially interested in video surveillance from residents in the vicinity.
The tragic event has left a community in mourning. Essex-Windsor EMS transported Grewal to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police have cordoned off several areas for investigation, and evidence markers were visible at Todd Lane. The LaSalle Police Service extended sympathies to Grewal's family and friends during this difficult time.
