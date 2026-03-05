Tragedy in Ontario: Unsolved Stabbing Raises Alarm

A 45-year-old woman of Indian origin, identified as Nancy Grewal, has been tragically stabbed to death in Ontario, Canada. The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on March 3 in LaSalle town, Essex County, as confirmed by local police.

The LaSalle Police Service has labeled the case an isolated incident. Authorities are actively investigating the incident on Todd Lane, asking anyone with information to reach out to Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor. Police are especially interested in video surveillance from residents in the vicinity.

The tragic event has left a community in mourning. Essex-Windsor EMS transported Grewal to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police have cordoned off several areas for investigation, and evidence markers were visible at Todd Lane. The LaSalle Police Service extended sympathies to Grewal's family and friends during this difficult time.

