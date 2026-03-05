Left Menu

Modi and Macron Push for Peace in Turbulent West Asia

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron discussed escalating tensions in West Asia, advocating for dialogue to restore peace. Modi connected with eight West Asian leaders to condemn the sovereignty violations. The conflict has affected aviation, stranding many Indians in the region.

  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, highlighting shared concerns about the escalating tensions in West Asia. Both leaders emphasized the importance of returning to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in the region.

The conflict intensified after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, prompting a series of attacks from Iran on multiple Gulf countries. Modi has engaged with eight West Asian leaders so far, including the Amir of Qatar, Sultan of Oman, and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, expressing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

The continued military escalation has severely impacted air travel, leaving many Indians stranded at major airports in the region. Efforts to repatriate affected individuals are underway, with some Indians already returned home.

