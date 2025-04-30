Left Menu

Proxy Adviser's Standoff with Wall Street Intensifies

Institutional Shareholder Services opposes Morgan Stanley's proposal to expand its equity incentive compensation plan. ISS claims the bank has overly generous disclosures and has recently been critical of executive pay at Goldman Sachs and BlackRock. ISS faces accusations of undue influence in shareholder voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:42 IST
Proxy Adviser's Standoff with Wall Street Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is urging investors to reject Morgan Stanley's proposal to expand its equity incentive compensation plan, marking another pushback by the proxy adviser against Wall Street.

The proposal involves adding 50 million shares to the plan and extending it for three years, a move Morgan Stanley argues will align employee and shareholder interests. However, ISS points out the bank has already distributed too many shares in recent years and criticized some incomplete disclosures.

This decision is part of a broader trend this proxy season, as ISS opposes several management proposals across the U.S., including retention bonuses at Goldman Sachs and executive compensation plans at BlackRock. ISS has recommended approval of Morgan Stanley's executive pay, however, despite other oppositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025