India Closes Skies to Pakistan amid Rising Tensions

In an escalating conflict, India has announced the closure of its airspace to Pakistani airlines. This action follows heightened tensions between the two countries after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

According to reliable sources, the Indian government issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, effectively barring Pakistan airlines from entering Indian airspace. This move further strains the already tense relations between the neighboring nations.

This latest development comes a week after Pakistan imposed similar restrictions on Indian carriers, restricting their use of Pakistani airspace, thereby intensifying the aviation standoff between the two rivals.

