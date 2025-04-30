Left Menu

India Closes Skies to Pakistan amid Rising Tensions

India banned Pakistan airlines from using its airspace following rising tensions due to the Pahalgam terror attack. This step comes after Pakistan restricted Indian carriers from its airspace. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued to enforce the ban, intensifying the regional aviation dispute between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating conflict, India has announced the closure of its airspace to Pakistani airlines. This action follows heightened tensions between the two countries after the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

According to reliable sources, the Indian government issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, effectively barring Pakistan airlines from entering Indian airspace. This move further strains the already tense relations between the neighboring nations.

This latest development comes a week after Pakistan imposed similar restrictions on Indian carriers, restricting their use of Pakistani airspace, thereby intensifying the aviation standoff between the two rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

