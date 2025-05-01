Trump's Tariff Strategy: A Double-Edged Sword

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, defended his decision to impose tariffs, acknowledging that they might lead to costlier products and fewer options in the United States. Trump insisted that while items like dolls might become pricier, China would bear the brunt of the trade war.

Amidst concerns about a potential recession, Trump reassured Americans that these tariffs would not instigate economic decline, despite a recent report indicating a 0.3% annual shrinkage in the U.S. economy during the year's first quarter.

While Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for economic setbacks, Democrats criticized Trump's policies, arguing they could destabilize economic growth. The complex interplay of political blame and economic strategy highlights ongoing tensions between the current and former administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)