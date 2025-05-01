Left Menu

CXO Meet 2025: Pioneering Future of Finance with Innovation & Inclusion

The 3rd CXO Meet, concluded successfully at Windflower Resort & Spa, Goa, explored the evolution of financial inclusion. Hosted by Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, the event emphasized ecosystem resilience, technological advancement, and promoted the Business Correspondent model to foster sustainable growth in digital finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:47 IST
CXO Meet 2025: Pioneering Future of Finance with Innovation & Inclusion
"Financial Inclusion 2.0: Next is Now" at CXO Meet 2025 Focused on Innovation for Resilience, Sustainability & Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 3rd CXO Meet, held at Windflower Resort & Spa in Goa, explored new horizons in financial inclusion through innovative and sustainable practices. Organized by the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, in collaboration with the Business Correspondent Federation of India and supported by the Gates Foundation, the event concluded on April 26.

Under the theme 'Financial Inclusion 2.0: Next is Now', the meet focused on enhancing ecosystem resilience and technology-driven service delivery. Discussions ranged from combating financial fraud to innovating Business Correspondent models to enhance service diversification, aiming to overcome existing challenges in the digital finance sector.

Key dialogues featured industry leaders like CEO Bharati Joshi who underscored the importance of 'ingenuity, humility, and perseverance', and emphasized understanding customer needs. Interactive sessions on Artificial Intelligence, regulatory compliance, and fraud mitigation drove actionable insights for future development in assisted digital finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025