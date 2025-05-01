CXO Meet 2025: Pioneering Future of Finance with Innovation & Inclusion

The 3rd CXO Meet, held at Windflower Resort & Spa in Goa, explored new horizons in financial inclusion through innovative and sustainable practices. Organized by the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, in collaboration with the Business Correspondent Federation of India and supported by the Gates Foundation, the event concluded on April 26.

Under the theme 'Financial Inclusion 2.0: Next is Now', the meet focused on enhancing ecosystem resilience and technology-driven service delivery. Discussions ranged from combating financial fraud to innovating Business Correspondent models to enhance service diversification, aiming to overcome existing challenges in the digital finance sector.

Key dialogues featured industry leaders like CEO Bharati Joshi who underscored the importance of 'ingenuity, humility, and perseverance', and emphasized understanding customer needs. Interactive sessions on Artificial Intelligence, regulatory compliance, and fraud mitigation drove actionable insights for future development in assisted digital finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)