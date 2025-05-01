Left Menu

LPU's Digital Transformation: Empowering the Next Generation of AI Leaders

Lovely Professional University (LPU) launches innovative AI and ML programs, aligning with global tech trends and high market demand. With advanced B.Tech. and MBA degrees, LPU equips students for leadership in digital transformation, emphasizing practical skill-building over traditional learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:34 IST
LPU's Digital Transformation: Empowering the Next Generation of AI Leaders
LPU Announced Admissions for Advanced Tech Programs in AI, Robotics & Data Science to Prepare Future-Ready Graduates. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an era marked by rapid digital transformation, Lovely Professional University (LPU) at New Delhi is making waves with its new academic programs aimed at nurturing future leaders in technology. The university's latest offerings include specialized B.Tech. degrees in Computer Science with focuses on Robotics, AI, and Data Analytics, developed in collaboration with AI leader Quantiphi.

LPU's postgraduate courses, such as the advanced MBA programs in Data Science, AI, and Fintech, blend core management education with deep technological expertise, preparing students for an evolving job market. These initiatives are part of LPU's 'EduRevolution,' emphasizing experiential learning and offering students the flexibility to tailor their educational experiences.

Highlighting the university's academic excellence, recent graduates like Sri Vishnu and Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy from B.Tech. Robotics and Automation programs have secured lucrative positions, underscoring LPU's commitment to aligning education with industry needs. As the fintech market is projected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, LPU's programs are strategically designed to bridge business with technology, attracting a diverse student body from over 50 countries. Admissions are now open, with further details available on the official LPU website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025