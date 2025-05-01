Jinkushal Industries Sets Stage for IPO with Global Expansion Blueprint

Jinkushal Industries Ltd (JKIPL) has taken a significant step towards public listing by filing preliminary papers with Sebi for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The move comprises a fresh issue of 86.5 lakh shares alongside an offer for sale involving 10 lakh shares by promoters.

According to the draft red herring prospectus, the company intends to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue to bolster its working capital requirements and general corporate endeavors. JKIPL, based in Chhattisgarh, has carved a niche in the global market for exporting construction machines, both new and refurbished.

Having shipped over 1,500 machines to 30 countries, the company is poised for further growth under its newly launched brand, 'HexL'. With a strategic focus on introducing electric construction equipment, JKIPL is set to redefine its market position. GYR Capital Advisors will lead the IPO process.

(With inputs from agencies.)