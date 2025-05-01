Maruti Suzuki's Sales Surge: A 7% Rise in April

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a 7% boost in total sales for April, with 1,79,791 units sold. This stands in contrast to the 1,68,089 units sold in the same month last year, according to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

The company experienced a slight increase in total domestic passenger vehicle sales, recording 1,38,704 units this April, compared to 1,37,952 units in April of the previous year. However, sales of mini segment vehicles, such as the Alto and S-Presso, dipped significantly to 6,332 units from last year's 11,519 units.

Conversely, compact cars saw a successful month, with sales rising to 61,591 units from 56,953 units. Utility vehicles also topped previous figures, reaching 59,022 units compared to 56,553 units. Meanwhile, the Eeco van saw slight declines, and the Super Carry light commercial vehicle recorded a sales increase. Export figures were notably higher, rising to 27,911 units from 22,160 units last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)