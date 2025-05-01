Gujarat's Path to Development: A Journey Under Modi
Under Narendra Modi's leadership, Gujarat became a model of development. CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted the state's progress and future projects at the foundation day event. Key advancements include infrastructure, healthcare, and education. New projects worth Rs 644 crore were announced to boost development in the Panchmahal district.
Gujarat's developmental journey has been widely recognized, especially under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi. State CM Bhupendra Patel recently hailed Modi's impact as a former chief minister, attributing Gujarat's evolution into a development model for other states.
During the state-level function in Panchmahal district, marking the 65th foundation day of Gujarat, Patel announced the completion of pivotal development projects worth Rs 644 crore. Among these are notable investments in infrastructure and healthcare aimed at enhancing the tribal-dominated region's growth.
Highlighting Gujarat's progress in creating an ecosystem conducive to both 'Make In India' and 'Make For The World', the CM also unveiled future initiatives in education and transportation to sustain the state's developmental momentum on paths laid by Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
