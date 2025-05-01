Chandrababu Naidu Salutes Labour: A Vision for Progress

On International Labour Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to workers and farmers, emphasizing their critical role in societal growth.

Naidu acknowledged past leaders' sacrifices to end exploitation, highlighting that the synergy of labour and technology is vital for modern economic development.

He promised continued support for the working class through policy changes and industrial incentives, while assuring efforts to enhance employment opportunities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)