Chandrababu Naidu Salutes Labour: A Vision for Progress
In celebration of International Labour Day, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised workers and farmers. He highlighted the importance of both labour and technology in economic growth and reiterated the government's commitment to improving workers' conditions through policy reforms and industrial development.
On International Labour Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his greetings to workers and farmers, emphasizing their critical role in societal growth.
Naidu acknowledged past leaders' sacrifices to end exploitation, highlighting that the synergy of labour and technology is vital for modern economic development.
He promised continued support for the working class through policy changes and industrial incentives, while assuring efforts to enhance employment opportunities across the state.
