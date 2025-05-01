CVS Health's Profitable Turnaround: Strong Performance Fuels Optimism

CVS Health revised its annual profit forecast positively after achieving solid results across various business sectors, hinting at an early rebound from last year's setbacks.

Under the leadership of CEO David Joyner, who took charge in October, the company implemented cost-saving measures and restructured senior management to steer through challenging times. Despite last year's over 40% stock decline due to underperforming insurance and pharmacy arms, CVS managed to regain much of its losses this year, bolstered by an unexpectedly strong earnings report in February.

On Thursday, CVS beat quarterly profit projections as medical spending was lower than anticipated, offering solace to investors after UnitedHealth's forecast adjustments last month. In a bid to streamline, CVS plans to withdraw from the individual exchange market and will remove Eli Lilly's Zepbound from its pharmacy benefit management unit's list of reimbursable drugs, favoring Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. With its medical loss ratio falling to 87.3%, below forecasts, CVS anticipates improved financial health amid growing healthcare demands from older Medicare Advantage enrollees.

(With inputs from agencies.)