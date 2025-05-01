Left Menu

Yen Retreats as BOJ Revises Growth Forecast Amid Trade War Tensions

The yen fell as the BOJ cut growth forecasts due to U.S. tariffs and held rates, prompting investor caution amidst trade war speculation. The yen hit its lowest point since April 10. The BOJ expects inflation goals to be met by fiscal 2026, delaying previous projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:59 IST
Yen Retreats as BOJ Revises Growth Forecast Amid Trade War Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the yen weakened as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) adjusted its growth forecasts downward, influenced by U.S. tariffs, and maintained its current interest rates. This move was closely monitored by investors as hopeful signs of trade war de-escalation loomed, alongside anticipation for forthcoming U.S. labor market data.

The yen depreciated by up to 1.1% to 144.74 per dollar, marking its lowest point since April 10, before slightly rebounding to 144.23. While the BOJ's unanimous decision to hold rates was expected, the lowered economic outlook diminished prospects for future rate hikes. "The BOJ's revisions on growth and inflation were more significant than anticipated," noted Mohamad Al-Saraf, a Danske Bank FX research associate.

Meanwhile, the BOJ projects reaching its 2% inflation target by the latter half of fiscal 2026, a postponement by a year compared to January forecasts. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized caution against hasty rate hikes amid stagnant underlying inflation. Market traders presently factor in a modest 11 basis points of tightening within this year, reflecting a decrease from prior estimates of 16 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025