Wall Street Surges Amid Strong Tech Earnings in Uncertain Economic Climate

Wall Street experienced a surge early Thursday as key US companies released robust quarterly earnings. Despite an increasingly uncertain economic climate fueled by evolving trade policies, markets responded positively.

The S&P 500's futures rose by 1.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures increased by 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a significant boost of 1.8%, driven by technology leaders surpassing earnings expectations.

Microsoft reported a 9.2% surge in off-hours trading after revealing substantial increases in cloud computing and AI-driven revenue, surpassing Wall Street predictions. Similarly, Meta exceeded forecasts with strong ad revenue, driven by AI tools, pushing its shares up by 6.4%.

In contrast, McDonald's reported a disappointing drop in US store sales, marking the largest decline since 2020. The economic uncertainty appears to have deterred customers, causing McDonald's shares to dip slightly pre-market.

General Motors adjusted its 2025 profit outlook due to anticipated tariffs impacting earnings by USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion. However, updated guidance led to a 2.8% increase in GM's shares.

Investors are closely monitoring the effects of President Trump's trade strategies on the US economy, with concerns about potential stagflation rising. The Federal Reserve faces significant challenges in balancing stagnation with inflation.

Global markets showed mixed reactions; London's FTSE 100 edged up slightly, while Japan and Australia's indices posted modest gains. Energy markets also experienced fluctuations, with US crude prices dipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)