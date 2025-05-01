Left Menu

Tragic Family Loss: Vehicle Plunge Claims Eight Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ravine

A devastating accident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the lives of eight family members when their vehicle fell into a ravine. The tragic incident occurred on the Karakoram Highway. Rescue teams and locals have been working tirelessly to recover the bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:34 IST
In a tragic incident, eight members of a single family lost their lives when their vehicle plummeted into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

The accident unfolded on the Karakoram Highway, near the Matta Banda area in Lower Kohistan district, as reported by Rescue 1122 officials.

The ill-fated vehicle, traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, included two women, five children, and a man, all tragically killed on the spot.

Local residents, alongside rescue crews, are working to recover the bodies from the ravine.

