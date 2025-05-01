Tragic Family Loss: Vehicle Plunge Claims Eight Lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ravine

In a tragic incident, eight members of a single family lost their lives when their vehicle plummeted into a ravine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

The accident unfolded on the Karakoram Highway, near the Matta Banda area in Lower Kohistan district, as reported by Rescue 1122 officials.

The ill-fated vehicle, traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, included two women, five children, and a man, all tragically killed on the spot.

Local residents, alongside rescue crews, are working to recover the bodies from the ravine.

