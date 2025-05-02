Left Menu

Highway Heist: Dime Spill Halts Texas Traffic

A tractor-trailer carrying USD 800,000 in dimes overturned on a Texas highway, spilling millions of coins and disrupting traffic. The accident caused injuries and required extensive cleanup efforts. The vehicle is linked to Western Distributing Transportation Corporation. The US Mint hasn't commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:25 IST
Highway Heist: Dime Spill Halts Texas Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant traffic disruption occurred in Texas as a tractor-trailer loaded with USD 800,000 in dimes overturned, spilling millions of coins across a major highway. The incident led to the closure of US 287's southbound lanes near Alvord for several hours as authorities launched a massive cleanup operation.

The crash, which happened early Tuesday morning, was attributed to the driver losing control and overcorrecting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both the driver and a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The truck, believed to be operated by Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, was part of a fleet servicing government contracts. Despite calls to the company and attempts to reach the US Mint for comments, responses were not forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

