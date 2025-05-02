Highway Heist: Dime Spill Halts Texas Traffic

A significant traffic disruption occurred in Texas as a tractor-trailer loaded with USD 800,000 in dimes overturned, spilling millions of coins across a major highway. The incident led to the closure of US 287's southbound lanes near Alvord for several hours as authorities launched a massive cleanup operation.

The crash, which happened early Tuesday morning, was attributed to the driver losing control and overcorrecting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both the driver and a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The truck, believed to be operated by Western Distributing Transportation Corporation, was part of a fleet servicing government contracts. Despite calls to the company and attempts to reach the US Mint for comments, responses were not forthcoming.

