PM Modi to Inaugurate Mega Infrastructure Boom in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch an unprecedented infrastructure initiative in Andhra Pradesh, with projects valued at Rs 58,000 crore. The comprehensive package includes the resumption of the Amaravati capital city, among other significant developments. The Prime Minister will participate in formal ceremonies to lay foundational stones and inaugurate numerous projects.

Arriving at Gannavaram Airport on Friday, Modi will be welcomed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Following this, he will address a public meeting and head the proceedings for the newly planned installations. Thousands are expected to attend the Amaravati ReSTART event.

Critical enhancements include 94 projects, focusing on capital city buildings, highways, railway upgrades, and crucial defence infrastructure. Key highlights involve a missile testing centre and various rail projects. The initiatives promise a major economic uplift, signaling robust growth for the southern state.

