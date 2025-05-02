Eastern and Southern Africa Embrace Food Systems Reform for Resilience and Growth

Eastern and Southern Africa stand at a defining crossroads, where the region’s growing demographic, shifting consumption patterns, and evolving agricultural challenges are converging to demand a bold transformation of its food systems. With a population exceeding 230 million and continuing to grow, the imperative to secure safe, nutritious, and affordable food is more urgent than ever. The opportunities, however, are equally compelling—spanning innovation, trade, job creation, and regional cooperation.

Mounting Pressures on Regional Food Systems

The region’s food systems are currently under significant stress. Climate change, recurring droughts, land degradation, post-harvest losses, and inefficient value chains continue to undermine food security and agricultural productivity. These issues are exacerbated by socio-economic inequalities, fragile institutions, and the volatility of global food markets.

In 2024 alone, 62.9 million people—roughly 25% of the population analyzed in seven out of eight IGAD countries—are facing high levels of acute food insecurity. These figures are not just statistics; they represent millions of families struggling to access enough safe and nutritious food on a daily basis.

Turning Crisis into Opportunity

Despite these dire challenges, the current landscape presents an opportunity for transformation. A convergence of political will, technological progress, and regional collaboration is sparking momentum for reform. From digital agriculture and climate-smart practices to regional trade integration, food systems are now being viewed not only as a humanitarian concern but also as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and social development.

Governments, private sector actors, and development partners are increasingly recognizing that modernizing agriculture and food systems is key to unlocking inclusive and sustainable development. Investments in infrastructure, knowledge systems, and policy reforms are being channeled to bolster resilience and drive progress.

Spotlight on the Food System Resilience Program (FSRP)

A landmark High-Level Learning Event under the Food System Resilience Program (FSRP) was convened in Addis Ababa in March 2025. This first-of-its-kind event for Eastern and Southern Africa was led by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and supported by the African Union Commission (AUC), the Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa (CCARDESA), and the World Bank.

The FSRP aims to reinforce the ability of countries to anticipate, absorb, and recover from food system shocks while ensuring sustainable development across agricultural value chains. This includes investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, knowledge-sharing networks, and institutional capacity building.

The program also serves as a platform for regional learning and cooperation. As Dr. Abdi Fidar, Director of IGAD’s Climate Prediction and Application Center, remarked, “Member states are learning from one another. What are the best practices, and how can we narrow existing gaps?”

Elevating Knowledge Exchange and Digital Transformation

At the heart of the learning event was a robust agenda focused on cross-country knowledge exchange. Delegates emphasized the importance of evidence-based policymaking and translating insights into scalable interventions.

Digital technologies emerged as a central theme. Real-time advisory services, farmer registries, and mobile-based applications are being embraced as tools to boost productivity, improve decision-making, and increase access to services. Countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia are already leading in digitizing agriculture, and others like Malawi are eager to follow.

However, significant challenges remain—limited digital literacy, poor infrastructure, weak data governance, and fragmented platforms are stalling widespread adoption. Participants called for stronger regional coordination, harmonized digital strategies, and investments in digital capacity-building.

Addressing Trade Bottlenecks Through Regional Integration

Trade also took center stage at the event. The fragmentation of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards and inconsistent trade policies continue to obstruct intra-African trade. This undermines efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to establish seamless agricultural markets across the continent.

Tools like trade scorecards and digital traceability systems were identified as potential game changers. Yet, concerns remain around the enforcement of policies and the need for training in regulatory compliance. Participants stressed the urgency of developing common standards and robust compliance systems to build trust and facilitate smoother cross-border trade.

Fostering Inclusive and Youth-Driven Agripreneurship

The FSRP framework also places strong emphasis on employment generation—particularly for youth and women. By investing in the full agricultural value chain, from production to distribution, the program is stimulating job opportunities in both rural and urban contexts.

Youth-focused agripreneurship, supported by access to finance, innovation hubs, and market linkages, is seen as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth. Several countries are piloting initiatives that blend entrepreneurship training with digital agriculture to empower the next generation of food system leaders.

The Road Ahead: Continuous Learning and Continental Collaboration

One of the core takeaways from the Addis Ababa event was the necessity of continuous learning and structured knowledge management. Countries must not only share what works but must also institutionalize systems that facilitate the application of these lessons at national and sub-national levels.

As Dr. Majola Mabuza, APPSA Regional Coordinator, emphasized, “We need a platform for us to exchange ideas and learn from other partners. Countries need to hear our expectations, so we can move forward together.”

To achieve a resilient and food-secure Africa, regional efforts must align with the broader African Union Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A shared vision, backed by strategic partnerships and accountable governance, will be vital in driving long-term progress.

A Pivotal Moment of Action

As the clock ticks toward 2030—the global target for ending hunger—Eastern and Southern African nations are faced with both an immense responsibility and a unique window of opportunity. With the right mix of innovation, investment, and cooperation, they can transform food systems into engines of growth, resilience, and prosperity for current and future generations.