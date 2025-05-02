Modi Inaugurates Landmark Vizhinjam International Seaport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. This landmark seaport, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore, is set to transform India's presence in international trade and shipping.

The Prime Minister arrived by helicopter at 10.15 am, accompanied by notable figures such as Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Modi took a tour of the transshipment hub, inspecting its facilities while wearing a hard hat.

The port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, marks a significant milestone achieved through a public-private partnership. Following a successful trial run, the port was granted its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year, signaling its readiness to boost trade activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)