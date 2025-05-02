Modi Inaugurates Landmark Vizhinjam International Seaport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram, a project completed at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore. Developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership, this deep-water port promises to enhance India’s role in global trade and shipping.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. This landmark seaport, completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore, is set to transform India's presence in international trade and shipping.
The Prime Minister arrived by helicopter at 10.15 am, accompanied by notable figures such as Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Modi took a tour of the transshipment hub, inspecting its facilities while wearing a hard hat.
The port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, marks a significant milestone achieved through a public-private partnership. Following a successful trial run, the port was granted its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year, signaling its readiness to boost trade activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Slams BJP Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Kickback Allegations Rock Kerala: High Court Seeks Answers
Kerala's Grand Celebrations: Ente Keralam Exhibition to Mark LDF Government's Fourth Anniversary
DG NCC's Dynamic Kerala Tour: Engaging Youth for Nation-Building
Vizhinjam Port: A New Era for Kerala’s Maritime Trade