Odisha's Aviation Expansion: Greenfield Airport and Heliport Developments

Odisha government plans to boost its aviation infrastructure by establishing a Greenfield airport in Paradip, accelerating the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri, constructing heliports in 14 districts, and developing key regional airports. The works department will expedite the implementation, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi leading the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:39 IST
The Odisha government is undertaking a significant expansion of its aviation infrastructure, with a new Greenfield airport slated for Paradip, as announced during a recent 'Aviation and Network Construction Management' meeting.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the meeting resolved to speed up the establishment of the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri and improve facilities at the Rourkela Airport.

Plans are also in place to build heliports in 15 districts and to develop regional airports, such as those in Jeypore and Dand Bose, to bolster connectivity and economic growth across the state.

