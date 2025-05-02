Odisha's Aviation Expansion: Greenfield Airport and Heliport Developments

The Odisha government is undertaking a significant expansion of its aviation infrastructure, with a new Greenfield airport slated for Paradip, as announced during a recent 'Aviation and Network Construction Management' meeting.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the meeting resolved to speed up the establishment of the Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri and improve facilities at the Rourkela Airport.

Plans are also in place to build heliports in 15 districts and to develop regional airports, such as those in Jeypore and Dand Bose, to bolster connectivity and economic growth across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)