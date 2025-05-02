Left Menu

Godrej Properties Sees Profit Dip Despite Revenue Surge

Godrej Properties reported a 19% drop in net profit to Rs 381.99 crore for the latest March quarter. This decline contrasts with a rise in total income to Rs 2,681.06 crore. For the full fiscal year, the firm's net profit increased to Rs 1,399.89 crore, with total income reaching Rs 6,967.05 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:16 IST
Godrej Properties Sees Profit Dip Despite Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Properties, one of India's leading real estate firms, reported a 19% decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 381.99 crore. The company witnessed this drop despite an increase in total income to Rs 2,681.06 crore during the same period.

Comparatively, in the year-ago period, Godrej Properties had posted a net profit of Rs 471.26 crore. However, the firm's performance improved over the full 2024-25 fiscal year, with net profits rising to Rs 1,399.89 crore from Rs 725.27 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's total income for the fiscal year grew substantially to Rs 6,967.05 crore, up from Rs 4,334.22 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal. This positions Godrej Properties as a noteworthy player in the real estate sector, showcasing resilience and growth potential amidst challenging profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025