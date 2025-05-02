Godrej Properties Sees Profit Dip Despite Revenue Surge

Godrej Properties, one of India's leading real estate firms, reported a 19% decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 381.99 crore. The company witnessed this drop despite an increase in total income to Rs 2,681.06 crore during the same period.

Comparatively, in the year-ago period, Godrej Properties had posted a net profit of Rs 471.26 crore. However, the firm's performance improved over the full 2024-25 fiscal year, with net profits rising to Rs 1,399.89 crore from Rs 725.27 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's total income for the fiscal year grew substantially to Rs 6,967.05 crore, up from Rs 4,334.22 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal. This positions Godrej Properties as a noteworthy player in the real estate sector, showcasing resilience and growth potential amidst challenging profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)