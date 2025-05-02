RBI's Strategic Portfolio Shuffle: New Deputy Governors Take Charge
The Reserve Bank of India has reorganized its deputy governors' portfolios. Poonam Gupta, the new deputy governor, will manage the crucial monetary policy department and seven other departments. Other deputy governors, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan Janakiraman, have also been assigned various key responsibilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has undertaken a significant reshuffling of its deputy governors' portfolios, effectively redistributing crucial responsibilities among its leaders.
Recently appointed deputy governor Poonam Gupta will oversee the pivotal monetary policy department, alongside seven additional departments such as corporate strategy and financial stability.
Deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar have been assigned multiple critical departments, ensuring that the central bank maintains robust regulatory and operational functions in the wake of recent retirements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Central Bank's Tactical Rate Cut to Avert Economic Slowdown
Turkiye’s Central Bank Defies Politics to Combat Inflation
Mark Carney's Ascent: From Central Banker to Political Powerhouse
Preserving Central Bank Independence: A Crucial Economic Pillar
RBI Redistributes Deputy Governor Portfolios Amid New Appointment