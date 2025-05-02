RBI's Strategic Portfolio Shuffle: New Deputy Governors Take Charge

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has undertaken a significant reshuffling of its deputy governors' portfolios, effectively redistributing crucial responsibilities among its leaders.

Recently appointed deputy governor Poonam Gupta will oversee the pivotal monetary policy department, alongside seven additional departments such as corporate strategy and financial stability.

Deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar have been assigned multiple critical departments, ensuring that the central bank maintains robust regulatory and operational functions in the wake of recent retirements.

