RBI's Strategic Portfolio Shuffle: New Deputy Governors Take Charge

The Reserve Bank of India has reorganized its deputy governors' portfolios. Poonam Gupta, the new deputy governor, will manage the crucial monetary policy department and seven other departments. Other deputy governors, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan Janakiraman, have also been assigned various key responsibilities.

Updated: 02-05-2025 13:48 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has undertaken a significant reshuffling of its deputy governors' portfolios, effectively redistributing crucial responsibilities among its leaders.

Recently appointed deputy governor Poonam Gupta will oversee the pivotal monetary policy department, alongside seven additional departments such as corporate strategy and financial stability.

Deputy governors M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar have been assigned multiple critical departments, ensuring that the central bank maintains robust regulatory and operational functions in the wake of recent retirements.

