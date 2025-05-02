Left Menu

Audi India Announces 2% Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Audi India will increase prices by up to 2% on all models starting May 15 due to rising input costs and adverse currency exchange rates. This follows a prior increase in January, reflecting ongoing pressures in the automotive industry.

02-05-2025
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Audi India, the luxury division of Germany's Audi AG, has declared an imminent price increase of up to 2% across its range of models effective from May 15. This decision is a response to escalating input costs and adverse currency exchange rates.

The increase will affect ex-showroom prices for various Audi models, including the A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, and RS models. This marks the second price adjustment in under six months, following a 3% hike in January 2025, prompted by similar financial pressures.

Audi India chief, Balbir Singh Dhillon, explained, "We are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% due to increased exchange rates and input costs. This change is crucial for sustainable growth of Audi India and our dealer partners, while we strive to minimize the effect on our valued customers." Audi India's portfolio comprises both internal combustion and electric models.

The automotive industry worldwide faces inflationary pressures, with luxury carmakers like Audi balancing cost management and customer satisfaction. This latest price increase highlights persistent global supply chain and pricing volatility, a challenge shared by automakers across various segments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

