India-EU Forge Ahead with Ambitious Free Trade Agreement Talks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:04 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security (Photo X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
India and the European Union have reiterated their strong commitment to resolving outstanding issues in their proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the next round of negotiations scheduled in New Delhi from May 12-16. This was confirmed in an official statement on Friday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, recently met in Brussels to discuss the progress of the talks. They emphasized the importance of tackling both tariff and non-tariff barriers to ensure meaningful advancements, while maintaining regular monthly engagements.

The FTA aims to boost market access, encourage regulatory cooperation, and enhance innovation and competitiveness across Indian and European businesses, with ambitions to finalize the agreement by the end of 2025. Economic figures highlight the trade significance, with bilateral trade totaling USD 137.41 billion in 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

