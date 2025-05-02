Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid US-China Trade Talks Prospects

Global markets showed positive growth as China considers US proposals on tariffs. Indices such as Germany's DAX, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and the S&P 500 rose. US companies like Microsoft and Meta also reported higher than expected profits despite ongoing trade war concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:58 IST
Global markets advanced on Friday following announcements from China's Commerce Ministry, indicating Beijing's evaluation of US overtures over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. This development has renewed optimism among investors, contributing to significant gains across major indices.

In the US, the S&P 500 rose by 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.6%. European markets also flourished, with Germany's DAX rising by 1.5% and the CAC 40 in Paris climbing by 1.3%. Meanwhile, the British FTSE 100 was up 0.7%.

Amid Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 1.7%, while Taiwan's benchmark leaped by 2.7%. These market developments occurred alongside positive earnings reports from US tech giants Microsoft and Meta, which exceeded analyst expectations, contributing further to the buoyant market sentiment.

