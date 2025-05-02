CXO Meet 2025: Paving Innovative Paths for Financial Inclusion

The third CXO Meet, hosted by the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI) in collaboration with the Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) and the Gates Foundation, wrapped up successfully on April 26 at Goa's Windflower Resort & Spa. Bringing together leading figures from fintech, banking, policy, and development sectors, the two-day event explored innovative strategies for assisted digital finance.

Under the theme "Financial Inclusion 2.0: Next is Now - Innovating for Resilience, Sustainability, and Growth," discussions moved past foundational concepts to tackle modern challenges like digital fraud and agent viability. The focus was on evolving the assisted model to offer diverse, last-mile financial services through ecosystem resilience and technology-enabled delivery.

Key sessions included expert dialogues, masterclasses, and forums. Noteworthy was a debate between Sai Sudha Chandrasekharan (CEO, SRO-FT Development Foundation) and Sunil Kulkarni (CEO, BCFI), examining the potential role of a proposed Self-Regulatory Organisation for Fintech in standardizing processes in the BC industry. The meet culminated with the formation of thematic working groups aimed at translating insights into systemic actions, focusing on fraud, agent models, regulatory alignment, and gender inclusion.

