CXO Meet 2025: Paving Innovative Paths for Financial Inclusion

The 3rd CXO Meet organized by Grameen Foundation for Social Impact, with key partners, focused on redefining digital financial inclusion. Featuring leaders from fintech, banking, and policy sectors, the event emphasized sustainable and resilient models to advance financial ecosystems, with a strong focus on combating digital fraud and expanding services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:09 IST
CXO Meet 2025: Pioneering the Future of Finance Through Innovation & Inclusion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third CXO Meet, hosted by the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI) in collaboration with the Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) and the Gates Foundation, wrapped up successfully on April 26 at Goa's Windflower Resort & Spa. Bringing together leading figures from fintech, banking, policy, and development sectors, the two-day event explored innovative strategies for assisted digital finance.

Under the theme "Financial Inclusion 2.0: Next is Now - Innovating for Resilience, Sustainability, and Growth," discussions moved past foundational concepts to tackle modern challenges like digital fraud and agent viability. The focus was on evolving the assisted model to offer diverse, last-mile financial services through ecosystem resilience and technology-enabled delivery.

Key sessions included expert dialogues, masterclasses, and forums. Noteworthy was a debate between Sai Sudha Chandrasekharan (CEO, SRO-FT Development Foundation) and Sunil Kulkarni (CEO, BCFI), examining the potential role of a proposed Self-Regulatory Organisation for Fintech in standardizing processes in the BC industry. The meet culminated with the formation of thematic working groups aimed at translating insights into systemic actions, focusing on fraud, agent models, regulatory alignment, and gender inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

