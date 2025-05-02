Gold's Bull Market Surge Amid Global Trade Ambiguity

Gold prices leaped by Rs 1,080 to hit Rs 96,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. This sudden surge is attributed to renewed purchase interests from jewellers against a backdrop of a robust global market trend, reports the All India Sarafa Association.

Following a significant plunge of Rs 2,830 to Rs 95,720 on Thursday, the precious metal marked a notable recovery. Similarly, gold of 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 180 to Rs 96,350 per 10 grams, bouncing back after a dip the previous day.

Silver also saw an upswing, with its price rising by Rs 1,600 to Rs 97,100 per kg. International influences, the US trade policy uncertainties, and positive market sentiments are contributing factors to these price elevations.

(With inputs from agencies.)