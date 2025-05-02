Left Menu

Delhi Rolls Out Historic Fleet of Electric Buses

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative. Gupta emphasized the collaboration of government arms in this endeavor and the introduction of more buses by year-end. The initiative aims for a 100% electric public transport system and reduced pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:49 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI) on Friday, marking a significant step toward reducing the city's pollution levels.

Gupta highlighted the power of a 'triple-engine' government, emphasizing the collective effort of all governmental divisions to transform the city's public transport system. She announced plans to introduce an additional 2,080 electric buses by the end of the year.

The new fleet, described as a symbol of a sustainable future for Delhi, will enhance public transport with features like CCTV cameras, live tracking, and motorised ramps, aiming to provide clean and efficient mobility. Gupta also noted that supporting infrastructure and a comprehensive EV policy are in development to achieve a 100% electric transport system by next year.

