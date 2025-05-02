Delhi Rolls Out Historic Fleet of Electric Buses

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI) on Friday, marking a significant step toward reducing the city's pollution levels.

Gupta highlighted the power of a 'triple-engine' government, emphasizing the collective effort of all governmental divisions to transform the city's public transport system. She announced plans to introduce an additional 2,080 electric buses by the end of the year.

The new fleet, described as a symbol of a sustainable future for Delhi, will enhance public transport with features like CCTV cameras, live tracking, and motorised ramps, aiming to provide clean and efficient mobility. Gupta also noted that supporting infrastructure and a comprehensive EV policy are in development to achieve a 100% electric transport system by next year.

