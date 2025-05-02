Delhi Rolls Out Historic Fleet of Electric Buses
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative. Gupta emphasized the collaboration of government arms in this endeavor and the introduction of more buses by year-end. The initiative aims for a 100% electric public transport system and reduced pollution.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 400 electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI) on Friday, marking a significant step toward reducing the city's pollution levels.
Gupta highlighted the power of a 'triple-engine' government, emphasizing the collective effort of all governmental divisions to transform the city's public transport system. She announced plans to introduce an additional 2,080 electric buses by the end of the year.
The new fleet, described as a symbol of a sustainable future for Delhi, will enhance public transport with features like CCTV cameras, live tracking, and motorised ramps, aiming to provide clean and efficient mobility. Gupta also noted that supporting infrastructure and a comprehensive EV policy are in development to achieve a 100% electric transport system by next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starlink Devices & Secretive Cuts: A Deep Dive into GSA's Transformation
Controversy Erupts: JP Nadda's Claims over Himachal's Medical Device Park Spark Heated Reaction
Delay in DEVI Bus Launch Amid National Mourning for Pope Francis
Delhi's Electrifying Leap: Transforming Public Transport with E-Buses
Delhi's Electric Revolution: Launch of DEVI Buses