Left Menu

Pakistan's Economic Hurdles: Combating Illicit Trade

Pakistan is losing Rs 3.4 trillion yearly due to illicit trade, particularly from misuse of the Afghan Transit Trade facility. The report by PRIME highlights the challenges illicit trade poses to the economy, undermining formal sectors and reducing government revenues, with major smuggling issues in oil and consumer goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:56 IST
Pakistan's Economic Hurdles: Combating Illicit Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A staggering Rs 3.4 trillion loss to Pakistan's economy has been reported, largely due to illicit trade practices, including the Afghan Transit Trade facility, according to the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME).

The report, titled 'Combatting Illicit Trade in Pakistan,' reveals the severity of this issue, equating losses to 26% of this fiscal year's tax target. The informal economy, valued at USD 123 billion annually, is threatening formal businesses and government revenues.

The widespread smuggling of petroleum, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, and non-tax-paid cigarettes highlights the sectors most affected by illicit trade. Recent relaxations in import conditions for Afghanistan-bound goods may further complicate efforts to curb smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025