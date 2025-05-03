Left Menu

FAA Investigates Aborted Landings Due to Military Helicopter

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating two aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to a military helicopter. The FAA has prioritized safety, imposing restrictions on non-essential helicopter traffic. Recent near-miss incidents have prompted calls for reduced helicopter flights near airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation following two aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport. This action was necessitated by the presence of a U.S. military helicopter en route to the Pentagon.

Both Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 were directed to perform go-arounds due to the prioritization of the military aircraft. The FAA, in response to a past fatal incident, has imposed permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations near the airport.

The FAA is exploring ways to alleviate safety concerns by altering helicopter traffic protocols around airports. Recent near-miss incidents demand urgency, the agency announced changes to address safety concerns in Las Vegas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

